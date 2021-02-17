AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield woman and her fiancé are breathing a sigh of relief after someone was able to recover a priceless family heirloom from the snow.
They owe it all to a man who works to help people find their lost items.
It was a moment of pure relief and excitement after Sarah Fitzgerald reunited with her engagement ring in Agawam.
"I truly started to feel like I was never going to see that ring again," she said.
Fitzgerald told Western Mass News she dropped her ring in the snow when getting out of the car at a friend's house on the day of the big game.
"I had taken the ring off in the car to put some lotion on my hands, and I never put the ring back on," she explained.
After almost an hour, Fitzgerald realized her ring was missing. She and her friends were down on their hands and knees searching but had no luck.
"I was not feeling good, to say the least," she noted.
Panic swept over her, as the ring that had been in her fiancé's family for nearly 40 years was nowhere to be found.
"I had it customized, and she loved it. It was special to us," said Fitzgerald’s fiancé, Greg Strattner.
Strattner said he wouldn't rest until he found the ring.
"She was very distressed, and I was not willing to even put it out into the universe that the ring was gone, so I started looking on Google," he explained.
That's when he came across Keith Wille, a professional metal detectorist who specializes in finding lost items.
"When I was a kid, there were some silver coins lost behind the wall in the basement of a house, and the people who owned the house were trying to find them for the longest time," he explained. "I decided to take things into my own hands, and I eventually found the coins. It gave a whole new meaning to treasure-hunting for me."
Wille started his business, Rediscover Lost, which helps people find lost items or historical artifacts on their property. He told Western Mass News he’s been metal detecting for about 15 years.
He made the hour and a half trek from Groton, Connecticut to Agawam, and the snow that hit western Mass. Tuesday didn’t help.
"I would say it was more stressful because when you add snow to the equation, you know, it’s easy to move it. Like, "Oh, it accidentally got moved in that shovel-full,'" he said.
"We were just so excited and happy, and we said it felt like we got engaged all over again," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald and Strattner said they are grateful for Wille’s help.
"We just want to spread the word because if someone out there has lost something important to them, there is someone who might be able to help you," she said.
For more information on items that Wille has found, click here, or to request his services, click here.
