HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Reader Raves honored their best of for 2022 and we have a familiar face among them!
Our very own Dan Brown was voted 2022's Best Local On-Air Television Personality by the readers of MassLive.
We caught up with Dan. Approaching nearly 20 years on the air in western Mass., Dan said knowing how much everyone appreciates him day in and day out means the world.
"Every day, I just go in do the weather and I don't think much about it and to know that is actually getting out to people and people actually rely on me for their weather report or for the information, I think that alone is pretty cool so it's much appreciated no doubt," said Brown.
Readers Rave also honored the late Andy Yee, as well as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who won best local politician for the 9th year in a row.
