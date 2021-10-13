Our very own Dan Brown was voted 2022's Best Local On-Air Television Personality by the readers of MassLive.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Reader Raves honored their best of for 2022 and we have a familiar face among them!

Our very own Dan Brown was voted 2022's Best Local On-Air Television Personality by the readers of MassLive.

Dan Brown

Image: Western Mass News photo

We caught up with Dan. Approaching nearly 20 years on the air in western Mass., Dan said knowing how much everyone appreciates him day in and day out means the world.

"Every day, I just go in do the weather and I don't think much about it and to know that is actually getting out to people and people actually rely on me for their weather report or for the information, I think that alone is pretty cool so it's much appreciated no doubt," said Brown.

Readers Rave also honored the late Andy Yee, as well as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who won best local politician for the 9th year in a row.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.