(WGGB/WSHM) -- As the world continues to try to get in front of the coronavirus outbreak, some fascinating work is being done in the weather community.
“Everyone at home has heard of flattening the curve. We haven't gotten there yet,” said meteorologist Logan Poole.
All the talk in recent days has been how we stop the exposure to the coronavirus.
Poole and Brandon Clement are meteorologists using their experience in weather and emergency management to help.
While plotting the spread of early COVID-19 cases on a map, Poole explained, “If you just said, okay, everything is being driven entirely by travel, entirely by population density, the map of spread should equate to the travel or population maps and it doesn’t, so there is some modulating factor.”
The duo just released a study, in which they built a model that integrates two items: sociological data, like travel routes and population density, with climate data including temperature and UV index.
“When we combined these elements, it just got really accurate,” Clement noted.
The 'coronavirus risk map' forecast was released on February 26. Overlaid is a black dot for each case of COVID-19. Clusters are seen in New York City and Boston.
“It felt amazing to see that verification,” Clement said.
The researchers theorize that the sun angle, and specifically the UV index of a given spot, can be used to show areas at a higher risk for future spread, especially areas without social distancing being practiced.
When weighing the factor of the UV index versus other factors, “Poole said, “It's important to remember that we are talking about modulating effect, not a primary driver.”
The two caution that the map shouldn't be used to deem an area safe.
“This may be a guide as where increasing effort may need to be with time as opposed to drawing down. Until we see those cases pulling back, we aren’t going to be able to take the foot off the throttle at all,” Poole said.
Clement added, “my ultimate goal to use this information inside some machine learning, viral modeling in order to prevent, you know If we know where it’s going to go next, we can prepare those places next. It doesn’t have to be 100 percent, but we can get a statistical advantage to stay ahead of the virus.”
It should be noted that a similar study was just completed by the University of Maryland. The researchers there commented on this study saying it was "both complementary and exciting.”
