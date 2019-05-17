BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts issued a joint statement Friday, indicating that they have discussed a potential sale of Wynn's Encore Boston Harbor resort-casino.
The $2 billion project in Everett is scheduled to open next month and in the statement, the companies said that their talks would not impact that opening and that the conversations are "very preliminary."
It would be a complicated deal for MGM as current gaming commission rules say that companies can not have more than one gaming license in the state.
The full statement - from MGM and Wynn - appears below:
“Over the past several weeks, we have engaged in conversations around the potential sale of Encore Boston Harbor. They are very preliminary and of the nature that publicly traded corporations like ours often engage in, and in fact when opportunities such as this are presented, we are required to explore. We cannot say today where these conversations will lead, however we can reaffirm our commitment to the communities where we operate today.
“The people of Springfield and Everett welcomed us into their neighborhoods. We know that is a privilege and we take it seriously. Our conversations will not impact the jobs at our facilities and will not impact the opening of Encore Boston Harbor. Regardless of where this leads us, we will ensure that our commitments will be met, and that those who welcomed us into their communities will not be disappointed.”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is reacting to the news, saying in a statement:
"MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle reached out to me late yesterday evening to indicate that Wynn Encore had reached out to MGM wanting to speak with them and again, this is all speculative. Bill reassured me of MGM’s commitment to Springfield and that if anything was to be entertained, and/or occurred, that myself and the Mass Gaming Commission would have a big and ultimate say in what might or might not happen. The biggest take here is that Bill reassured me of their commitment to the City of Springfield and I will always continue to stand and fight for what is best for our City of Springfield. This is preliminary and conjecture at this time. We had a very good and mutually respectful conversation.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
