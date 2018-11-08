SPRINGFIELD, MA(WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to MGM Springfield.
MGM Springfield's executive director of entertainment Talia Spera said that since opening in August, they've asked customers what's worked and what hasn't.
Now, the resort said it's making adjustments accordingly.
Spera told us today, it's all a matter of tweaking the good and re-working what's not working.
As the casino gets ready for a big holiday season - it's first, including a brand new outdoor ice skating rink - we take a look at what casino-goers will find in the coming weeks.
The lights are being strung on the Plaza at MGM Springfield, preparations being made, and two weeks from Friday, it will transform into an outdoor ice skating rink and holiday experience.
"As you can see, we're getting ready for what we call Holidays at MGM Springfield," Spera explained.
Spera told Western Mass News that their holiday kick off the day after Thanksgiving is designed to coincide with the Spirit of Springfield's annual Parade of Big Balloons that morning.
"We really want to make this a day for everybody, come see the Parade of Balloons, and then come down to MGM, enjoy the skating rink in the evening, enjoy the tree lighting and make it a day with us," Spera noted.
While MGM elves are busy outside, inside, changes not immediately visible to the eye are happening inside.
Based on customer feedback, the casino has announced several additions including:
- Improved traffic flow through the garage
- Lowering short term valet prices
- Hiring more cocktail waitress
- Doubling the number of video poker machines
- Adding more $10 blackjack and roulette tables
- Adding Let It Ride poker and War games
- Top dollar slot machines into high limit
- Expanding the hours of casual dining venues
The entertainment offerings are also getting tweaks based on customer surveys and feedback.
"Daily, we are looking at surveys, we get daily visitor surveys, and I'm opening up those e-mails daily to see did this work, did this not work, because truthfully, we are new and we want to be doing programming that is appealing to the masses," Spera noted.
They're hoping the masses will come for the holidays, beginning November 23 - the day after Thanksgiving - which kicks off Holidays at MGM Springfield.
That includes the official opening of the skating rink with special guest Olympic ice skater Nancy Kerrigan.
- CLICK HERE for more information on Holidays at MGM Springfield
- CLICK HERE for more information on the changes coming to MGM Springfield
