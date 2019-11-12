SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield hosted a breakfast reception for surrounding towns in the hotel's VIP lounge Tuesday morning.
It was to commemorate the casino's recent payments to its neighboring towns, as part of the surrounding community agreements.
Among those communities to receive payments include Agawam and Chicopee, which recieved $200,000, and West Springfield, which received almost $500,000.
Overall, MGM awarded surrounding towns with nearly $1.8 million.
- Agawam: $200,000
- Chicopee: $200,000
- East Longmeadow: $175,000
- Holyoke: $115,000
- Longmeadow: $281,875
- Ludlow: $175,000
- West Springfield: $475,000
- Wilbraham: $175,000
