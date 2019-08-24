SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One year ago MGM opened their doors in Springfield, and today they threw a big party to celebrate.
It was just that, a party! Complete with cake, drinks, live music, and a special guest!
Our Western Mass News crew was also here, handing out bags and meeting many of you!
It was a packed house with speakers ranging from MGM Springfield President and COO Micheal Mathis to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and special guest Red Sox 2004 World Series Champion, Keith Foulke.
Someone who said he's taken full advantage of MGM since it opened one year ago today.
"We've been here a few times. Once every month this summer. They have a great pool great golf course. I love it," Keith Foulke said.
He told Western Mass News he's also been happy to see the headliners that are coming through Springfield because of MGM, including Aerosmith who is performing tonight at the mass mutual center!
