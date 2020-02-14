SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The outgoing CEO of MGM Resorts International said that their Springfield location is not meeting expectations.
On the company's quarterly conference call, Jim Murren said "MGM Springfield has admittedly performed below our expectations."
Murren went on to say the company has made some recent changes to better position the property.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said MGM Springfield brought in just under $19 million in gaming revenue in December - their worst full month since they opened in August 2018.
Since then, Mike Mathis has been replaced as the resort's president.
This week, Murren announced he'll be stepping down as MGM Resort's CEO.
