SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Resorts International has announced that they have discontinued talks with Wynn Resorts about potentially purchasing Encore Boston.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Brian Ahern, director of corporate media relations for MGM International Resorts, says:
"We are committed to our Springfield community and proud of what we have accomplished including thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of revenue for small business in the area. We will always explore ways to deepen our engagement in the Commonwealth. Our discussion regarding the Everett resort were in that spirit, We have noted the anxiety raised by various stakeholders regarding a transaction and this troubles us at MGM. We only wish to have a positive impact on communities in which we operate. We think the best course of action is to discontinue concerning this opportunity. We wish the company and the Everett community all the best and look forward to visiting their beautiful resort when it opens and welcoming the 5,600 employees to our industry."
Under Mass Gaming Commission rules, companies can not have more than one gaming license in the state.
Deanna Pettit-Irestone, Executive Director of Public Relations for Wynn Resorts, tells us in a statement:
"Wynn Resorts prides itself on the design, development and operation of the world's best integrated resorts. At times, world class assets attract the attention of others and our board takes seriously its fiduciary duty to review such interest. After careful consideration we have agreed to cease discussions with MGM Resorts. We remain committed to opening and operating Encore Boston Harbor as only Wynn Resorts is able to do."
According to the Wall Street Journal, talks between MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts originally began around April of last year.
Just one month away from the opening of the $2 billion project, both MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts issued a joint statement earlier this month saying:
"Over the past several weeks, we have engaged in conversations around the potential sale of Encore Boston Harbor. They are very preliminary and of the nature that publicly traded corporations like ours often engage in, and in fact when opportunities such as this are presented, we are required to explore, We cannot say today where these conversations will lead, however we can reaffirm our commitment to the communities we operate today.
The people of Springfield and Everett welcomed us into their neighborhoods. We know that is a privilege and we take it seriously. Our conversations will not impact the jobs at our facilities and will not impact the opening of Encore Boston Harbor. Regardless of where this leads us, we will ensure that our commitments will be met, and that those who welcomed us into their communities will not be disappointed."
State gambling regulators last month levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts, but let Wynn keep its casino license after finding executives failed to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.
It also levied another $500,000 fine on new CEO Matthew Maddox.
In its investigation, Massachusetts Gaming Commission focused on how long Wynn officials were aware of the allegations against Steve Wynn and how they responded, rather than the truth behind the claims.
Steve Wynn. who resigned as CEO last year, has denied the allegations.
After the fine was announced, Wynn Resorts issued a statement saying "our company is now focused on a successful launch of Encore Boston Harbor".
The fine was the biggest imposed by any state casino regulatory agency, commission staff and industry experts said. The Nevada Gaming Commission in February levied a $20 million fine on Wynn Resorts, which was the largest imposed at the time, they said.
This also not the first time the city of Springfield has heard of MGM speaking with other casinos.
