SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday marks the one year anniversary of MGM Springfield.
It's sparking a lot of conversation about how the casino's gaming revenue is faring in light of recent competition and missing their annual goal.
We sat down with MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis to ask him about gaming revenues at the one year anniversary and how things been going particularly with the opening of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
"We knew we'd have close to a year sort of head-start," Mathis noted.
Mathis said they were prepared to make the most of that time before Encore opened up.
"We wanted to make sure that were able to establish our own brand and try to gain some of that loyalty," Mathis explained.
MGM hasn't reached their goal of bringing in $34.8 million each month and in June, the month Encore opened, MGM Springfield saw dip in revenue
However, Mathis remained hopeful about the slight rebound in July.
"July proved to us, which is their first full month of opening, that we had a really strong customer base and that we've provided our own unique opportunity here in Springfield," Mathis said.
The biggest difference between the two casinos is who is playing what.
The Mass. Gaming Commission reported that slots are the consistently the bigger earner in Springfield.
In Everett, Encore is earning more from their table games.
Western Mass News asked Mathis if table games are a weak spot for MGM. He said it's more that slots are in strong demand.
"These are generally strong, strong slot markets. The slot customer is older, skews a little bit more female, and generally tends to be maybe more of a retiree. Table games customer, again, generally tends to be a little bit more male-oriented, a little bit younger, but not necessarily the case and again. a little bit more of a weekend business," Mathis noted.
Mathis said Encore's approach can be different because of it's proximity to Logan International Airport.
"I've heard part of their strategy is to attract international customers, a lot of Boston tourists. What's particularly great about it is that can only grow the market because that's not a customer they were necessarily able to get to come out to Springfield," Mathis said.
Mathis added that the year has given them a chance to evaluate what's not working as well as they hoped.
"What we have seen with our bus market is certain areas weren't successful in terms of activation, certain stops. We've had other promotions that were more like outdoor equipment giveaways and, you know, they weren't as successful. They like to have a larger prize and maybe less of a chance to win it, but the promise of a larger prize
One of the more requested gaming experiences MGM is looking to incorporate won't earn them any gaming revenue at all: bingo.
"It's not something that casinos, under the gaming act, are able to do themselves," Mathis explained.
The law mandates MGM find a non-profit to operate the game with casino providing space and support.
"We're in conversations with a couple of potential partners," Mathis said.
MGM is hoping to see some profit from the added traffic to the casino from bingo players.
"Have those customers spend money on the parts of the resort, whether it's food and beverage, playing a little bit slots, a little bit of table games," Mathis added.
Mathis said the casino has bingo equipment ready to order and a plan to use the Aria ballroom.
"I'm hoping certainly by the end of the year, but sometime this fall to try to host our first bingo game. So much of the focus is on our gaming revenue and it's the lion share of our business, excuse the pun. We do extremely well in our non-gaming piece of the business," Mathis said.
