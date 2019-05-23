SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield has been fined over the number of underage people caught gambling in their casino.
The violation was discussed at Thursday's meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, a unit of the Gaming Commission, said that they emphasized to MGM when they first opened that they had to prevent those under 21 from gaming in their casino.
Within the first two months of operating, the commission said MGM had 22 reported incidents of underage gaming.
Now, we are taking a closer look at the incidents that have happened since.
"We want to get to zero incidents when it comes to underage access in gaming," said MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis.
Mathis said underage gamblers have always been on their radar, owing some of the problem to the way the casino is designed and the number of family programs available on the grounds.
"It's an issue we knew would be a challenge in a downtown, urban environment, especially with as porous a design as we developed here," Mathis added.
The casino was fined $100,000 by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
According to their report, they informed MGM of the 22 underage incidents that occurred within the first two months of operating on October 24.
After that, the commission found that between November 22 and December 2, there were eight underage incidents involving 11 people caught.
The commission then told MGM to close the 'crosswalk' through the gaming area to all minors.
By December 14, all minors were barred from crossing through the gaming floor, only allowed to walk the perimeter.
The commission said that between December 14 and April 23, 14 incidents occurred involving 19 people.
However, looking at the commission's report, Western Mass News did the math and found that before the crosswalk was closed, the average amount of time an underage gambler spent on the floor illegally was around 78 minutes.
After MGM closed the crosswalk, that average dropped to around 51 minutes.
"Some of the folks that can slip on there for a couple of minutes really show strong enforcement by our team. We're watching people, we're intercepting, we're asking for licenses. Those that sort of snuck in and hid in a corner, we're re-evaluating our routes, how we're staffing certain peak periods," Mathis noted.
It's a re-evaluation that comes with a $100,000 price tag.
"We accept the decision and it's a message to me and the staff that we have to keep working harder on it," Mathis explained.
Among the fixes discussed at the commission meeting today were adding more signs, more guards at peak times, and more training for casino staff.
