SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, MGM Springfield will begin "door-to-door" round-trip service aboard one of their King Ward coach buses.
The casino announced the new service Thursday.
MGM Springfield spokesperson Saverio Mancini said that the casino is the first in the region to offer transportation directly from a guest's home.
King Ward said that prices start at $20 round-trip per person in the greater Springfield area and $30 dollars per person from outside areas.
Buses, which will run seven days a week, will pick up from locations including:
- Springfield
- Worcester
- Fitchburg
- Northampton
- Amherst
- Westfield
- Palmer
- Monson
- Greenfield
- Pittsfield
- Lee
- Enfield, CT
- Somers, CT
- Windsor Locks, CT
- Hartford, CT
Those who sign-up and are 21 years old or older will receive a $10 gift certificate to put towards food at the casino's South End Market, as well as a free $20 slot play.
Reservations are needed in advance by either calling (413) 593-3939 or visiting the casino's website or King Ward's website.
