BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MGM lion is now part of one of most iconic sites in Boston.

On Friday, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy and MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren unveiled the MGM Resorts logo on the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

It represents part of a new partnership between the team and MGM Springfield as the 'Official and Exclusive Resort Casino of the Boston Red Sox.'

The multi-year agreement also includes bringing the team's annual Winter Weekend to MGM Springfield every January.

