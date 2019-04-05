BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MGM lion is now part of one of most iconic sites in Boston.
On Friday, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy and MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren unveiled the MGM Resorts logo on the Green Monster at Fenway Park.
It represents part of a new partnership between the team and MGM Springfield as the 'Official and Exclusive Resort Casino of the Boston Red Sox.'
The multi-year agreement also includes bringing the team's annual Winter Weekend to MGM Springfield every January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.