SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Resorts International is looking to possibly sell off its Springfield casino real estate and other properties.
They said its part of an "asset-light" strategy where they would still keep control of the daily casino operations.
According to MGM, they would be able to reduce the company's debt by selling off multiple real estate holdings,including the nearly $1 billion Springfield location.
They would then lease back the property.
It's a strategy that MGM has already announced for the famed Bellagio in Las Vegas.
“Previous financial transactions made by MGM, like last month’s announcement regarding Bellagio in Las Vegas, focus exclusively on the transfer of real estate and have no bearing whatsoever on the property’s management or operations. These transactions have no impact on employees, partners or the guest experience," MGM Resorts International said in a statement.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement: "We as a City have a very strong Host Community Agreement with MGM and we will certainly hold MGM to this legally binding agreement. Part of this mandates the City and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission must approve any and all adjustments to said agreement."
MGM Resorts International added, “MGM is proud of our work in our Springfield community and is committed to building on our shared accomplishments. This partnership has resulted in thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of revenue in the area, and we look forward to expanding our engagement in the Commonwealth.
