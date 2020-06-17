SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield officials are questioning the economic feasibility of reopening their casino during a call Wednesday with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Seth Stratton, MGM Springfield's vice president and general counsel, made those comments during the more than two hour long call with the commission and representatives from the state's two other casinos - Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park.
Stratton is concerned that the limited number of people allowed on the gaming floor would make it difficult to operate the facility.
MGM has not announced a reopening date.
Casinos are part of Phase 3, which could begin as early as June 29.
Among the guidelines the commission announced today, guests must wear a mask when on the gaming floor. Masks can be lowered when taking a drink.
There must be a minimum of six feet between operating slot machines. It can be slightly less if plexiglass dividers are installed.
For table games like blackjack, there must be a minimum six foot tall divider separating the dealer and players and there can be no more than three players at each table.
The commission said there will be no craps, roulette, or poker until further notice.
