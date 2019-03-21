SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments on a casino project just over the border in Connecticut - one that could mean direct competition for MGM Springfield.
The Tribal Winds Casino received the federal approval it needed to move forward today and it's much closer to western Massachusetts than Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.
Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes received their long awaited approval today from the federal government to allow this off-reservation casino in East Windsor.
Construction can now officially move forward.
Plans were put on hold because the Mohegans and Mashantucket Pequots were waiting for approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The Connecticut legislature has already approved the casino, which was proposed as a way to counter the impact of MGM Springfield.
"MGM has been spending tens of millions dollars in an effort to derail Connecticut revenue and Connecticut jobs and I expect they will continue, but I think this is great news for the people in the state of Connecticut," said Conn. State Sen. Paul Formica of Niantic.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Uri Clinton of MGM Resorts International said:
“The Attorney General’s office has repeatedly warned, as recently as last year, that pursuing a no-bid approach in East Windsor would expose Connecticut to significant legal risks. As MGM has always stated, we will continue to pursue all legal options, including litigation, to defend our right to compete in Connecticut.
While we assess the planned Interior Department publication, the fundamentals haven’t changed. MGM remains steadfast in our view that Bridgeport is the best location in Connecticut for a commercial casino if the state is to maximize jobs, economic growth, tourism, and revenue - and a transparent, competitive process is in the state’s best interest.”
This new Connecticut casino is to create more than 2,000 construction jobs and up to 4,000 casino employees.
The plan is to have the casino built by summer 2020.
