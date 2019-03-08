SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield and the Boston Red Sox are joining forces.
MGM and the Sox have signed an agreement to bring a major winter event to downtown Springfield and increase MGM’s presence in America’s most beloved ballpark.
That event is the team’s annual Winter Weekend held every January. It had been held at Foxwoods in Connecticut.
This multi year agreement now makes MGM the official and exclusive resort casino for the Boston Red Sox.
We are proud to announce MGM Resorts International as the official & exclusive Resort Casino of the @RedSox. The Green Monster is about to get a makeover. #NewTraditions pic.twitter.com/Wb8kUl0Gk1— MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) March 8, 2019
What does that mean?
MGM will host various promotional events throughout the year including the Winter Weekend in January, which gives fans the opportunity to meet Red Sox leaders and the chance to meet players.
MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis told Western Mass News that it will encompass all of downtown with different venues, such as Symphony Hall, the MassMutual Center and the casino hosting different events.
"We’re going to have legends out here. We want to make this an extension of Fenway Park and give customers and fans a chance to enjoy the team if you can’t make it out to Fenway...this will be the second best experience," Mathis explained.
This partnership also means that MGM will have their logo on full display on the Green Monster and behind home plate at Fenway Park in Boston.
Mathis told us he’s excited for the spring, so that the casino can continue to bring energy and excitement downtown on game days.
In response the announcement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, "
“I’m very happy that these talks have now come to fruition. It’s fantastic that these two world class organizations come together as one in our Springfield. Exciting times in our Springfield and another ‘Springfield First’. And yes, of course I’m glad they chose Springfield over Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor – it’s all about positive relationships."
