SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Resorts could potentially be laying off many of its furloughed workers even as they start to reopen.
This comes after the company's acting CEO and the president issued a statement saying they don't know how many employees will return to work in the coming months.
Many are saying this is a tough time for workers, the city, and casino, but still don't know what the exact plans are for MGM Springfield's reopening.
MGM Springfield is now a ghost town after the casino was forced to close its doors in mid-March due to COVID-19 precautions and the workers are feeling it the most.
Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, saying quote:
"Based on the current situation we now believe that some of our colleagues may not return to work this year."
Springfield City Council President and member of the casino's sub-committee Justin Hurst said these times of uncertainty are hard for everyone.
"We all need to dig deep during this time. You certainly can’t expect MGM to keep folks on the payroll forever when they’re not receiving revenue," Hurst noted.
Hurst also said even when the Springfield casino does open up it will be difficult to function normally with people.
"We certainly know that their business is dependent upon individuals coming in and frequenting their business. It’s going to be a tough time not just for MGM, but for a lot of businesses even once we do get back up to speed," Hurst explained.
One former MGM Springfield worker couldn’t imagine how the casino could be up to full capacity anytime soon.
He said with six feet social distancing precautions in place, playing slot machines and grabbing a drink from the bar would be difficult.
"I'd imagine the capacity would be way lower. Maybe they'll have every 10th slot machine open or something. I just don't know what the operating costs would be against what they'd be bringing in with revenue," said former MGM Springfield employee Daniel Hickok.
Hurst told us he will take the lead from the casino's subcommittee chair, City Councilor Michael Fenton, and have any meeting necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.