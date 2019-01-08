SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our story about the man who died following a medical emergency at MGM Springfield has been prompted dozens of messages and phone calls about safety at the casino.
Now, a man is stepping forward about how an MGM security guard saved his life when he faced a medical crisis months ago.
There has been an outpouring of concern over the safety at MGM Springfield for those experiencing medical distress.
Don Ashton and his family reached out to share their experience at the casino, when every passing second counted.
"I went there the very first day they opened and I have been 15 times," Ashton said.
It's safe to say Ashton is no stranger to trying his luck.
"[What's your favorite thing to play there?] Lately, it's been craps. The last four or five times, I haven't been lucky," Ashton noted.
On October 8, things got even more unlucky for Ashton.
"I was playing craps at around 9:30 in the morning. I was all alone. I had played for five games and I don't remember...I was told I went this way and I went down on my back. I don't remember anything," Ashton recalled.
Ashton woke up in the hospital three days later where he learned how the tables turned from the unluckiest of crap-shoots to the odds being in his favor.
"Family members told Don what happened, you know, you would had a heart attack...The security guard Luis did four rounds on him to get him like breathing again," said Ashton's son-in-law Arthur Johnson.
Ashton added, "He tried and finally he got my blood going."
Rushed to the hospital, doctors confirmed the outcome that doesn't require craps skills to predict.
"If Luis did not work on Don, if they just waited for the EMTs to get there, he would have absolutely 100 percent been dead," Johnson explained.
Ashton noted, "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for Luis."
Johnson said that this most recent medical incident frightened him and he wants to make sure his father-in-law will receive immediate help if he ever has another heart attack.
MGM Springfield's spokesperson told Western Mass News that all of their security guards are certified in CPR through the American Heart Association.
MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis added in a statement: "We commend Luis' quick and professional response in coming to Mr. Ashton's aid."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.