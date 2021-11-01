SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield has announced a change in the 2022 performance date for comedian and TV host Jay Leno.
Casino officials announced Monday that Leno will be performing at Symphony Hall on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. That is a change from the previously announced date of March 12, 2022.
Leno hosted "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" from 1992 to 2014. He has gone on to host "Jay Leno's Garage" on CNBC, which is now in its fifth season, and "You Bet Your Life" alongside Kevin Eubanks, which can be seen weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on ABC40.
M Life members will have presale access from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 4 on mgmspringfield.com. Tickets go on-sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.