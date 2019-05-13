SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is reassuring neighbors there will be changes coming for the Summer Concert Series.
People who live near the casino said the music from the the first concert Saturday kept them up late into the night.
Many people who live in the South End say the concert was way too loud and way too long Saturday night.
Now, city officials and MGM are working together to find a sound solution.
"A lot of noise. I couldn't sleep," Springfield resident Gina Daniele tells us.
Gina Daniele says she has lived in the South End of Springfield her entire life, but this Saturday was the first time a concert disrupted her sleep.
"Last year, when they were here, nice, mellow. This year, it was so loud I couldn't sleep," continued Daniele.
Community members came together at the South End Business Association meeting Monday night to talk about the MGM LIVE Summer Concert Series.
On Saturday night, music radiated through the area late into the night.
Leo Florian, President of the South End Business Association, tells Western Mass News he received several complaints from neighbors about the loud music, so he reached out to MGM Springfield.
"I contacted MGM today. They responded right back, and, in fact, the MGM President, Mike Mathis had given me a call," stated Florian.
Florian says Mike Mathis told him that one of the problems was the band took the stage later than scheduled.
Now, he says, the South End Citizens Council and MGM are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
"He assured me that there was an issue, that it started a little later than it was supposed to, so it went later," said Florian.
MGM officials sent us a statement addressing the noise saying:
“We’re sensitive to the issue and sincerely apologize to our neighbors. We understand and respect their feedback, and are working hard to mitigate the situation moving forward.”
Daniele says she's glad the city and MGM are working to fix the issue,.
"We are right by the casino. My balcony is right there. You could hear everything, and we have sound-proof walls and still you could here the noise, but my friend, Mike Mathis, is going to fix it," added Daniele.
City officials say they do plan to sit down with MGM in the near future to figure out how to address the noise issue,
The next concert at MGM Springfield is next Friday.
