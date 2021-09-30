SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield continuing its search for dozens of new team members.
The casino held another hiring event Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for candidates to check out the positions, apply, interview with the managers, and possibly get a job offer.
MGM Springfield Talent Acquisition Manager Kirsy Segarra tells us they saw a good turnout Thursday.
She said they're looking to fill a vast majority of positions.
"Today we're looking for cooks, a lot of our food and beverage - so restaurant hosts, servers, cocktail servers, also EBS casino porters and our banquets team so housemen, utility porters, food service as well for them, and bartenders," Segarra said.
Among its incentives, the casino is offering retention bonuses of up to $2,000 as well as tuition reimbursements and increased wages.
