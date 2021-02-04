SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield providing a donation Thursday to American Medical Response as AMR continues to run their 'Stop the Spread' COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall.
For the next 30 days, MGM is providing food and a heated break tent for the first responders.
AMR, which has nearly two dozen staff members on-site each day, said today's donation will help immensely.
"This donation is a great reminder of how strong our support system is here in the city of Springfield," said Erica Bishop with AMR.
AMR said they test close to 1,000 western Massachusetts residents on a daily basis.
The site has been up and running since August.
