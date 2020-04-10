SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Even though their doors are closed, MGM Springfield is lending a hand to the city of Springfield to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked MGM Springfield Friday after the casino provided cots and heaters to support the city's COVID-19 response.
MGM donated 160 cots and 16 outdoor heaters to help supply new homeless tent triage facility operations in the city.
“If a homeless person tests positive where are they going to go,” Sarno asked.
In a FaceTime interview with Western Mass News, Sarno said the donation answers the call to help an especially vulnerable population during the COVID-19 outbreak
“When Baystate, Mercy and friends of the homeless reached out in crisis mode with our homeless population very vulnerable, we put together these state of the art homeless triage tents,” Sarno said.
Sarno expressed his gratitude for the donation saying the cots and heaters provided are not only saving the city money, but help support contingency plans in the case of a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“It doesn't cost me a dime. The private community has stepped up, and that really warms my heart,” Sarno said.
In a release from MGM to Western Mass News, MGM President and COO Chris Kelly said:
"We are a strong community, but this is a challenging time, and MGM Springfield will continue to do what we can to support those impacted and those on the front line.”
A portion of the cots will also go to Mercy Medical Center for overflow for the hospital.
