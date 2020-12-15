SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is making the holiday season brighter for employees at a couple of local companies.
The casino resort announced the donation of 200 Bright Nights tickets to EMT’s from American Medical Response, as well as, employees of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority.
MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he's happy to provide some socially distant fun for families.
“This is particularly important for families of workers who have been on the front lines. They have done so in so many different capacities over this pandemic," Kelley said.
The 200 tickets are being given to AMR and the PVTA, so they can distribute them to their employees.
