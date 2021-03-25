SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield has been fined over several underage violations.
The Mass. Gaming Commission levied an agreed-upon $18,000 civil administrative penalty against the Springfield resort-casino for three violations involving underage people on December 25 and December 31, 2020, as well as on January 20, 2021.
"In all three instances, individuals under the age of 21 were able to game on the floor and one individual was served an alcoholic beverage," the gaming commission said in a statement.
After each incident, MGM made timely notifications to state officials.
MGM Springfield is now required to submit a plan for improved compliance to members of the commission's Investigation and Enforcement Bureau. The plan must address, at a minimum, additional training for security and table games personnel as it regards minors and those underage.
“The MGC takes seriously our obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of underage persons and minors...We appreciate MGM Springfield’s commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure that underage persons and minors do not access the gaming floor," said Loretta Lillios, director of the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau.”
The gaming commission added that by agreeing to the fine, MGM Springfield waived their right to a hearing on the matter.
An MGM Springfield spokesperson said in a statement:
“We respect the decision of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and will continue to educate our customers to abide by our resort policy that minors under the age of 21 are restricted by law from being in the gaming area. We take these underage violations very seriously and have increased employee training and are continually evaluating and refining our security procedures.”
