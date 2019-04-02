SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will soon be a change of leadership at MGM Springfield.
General Manager Alex Dixon will be leaving to become president of Circus Circus, an MGM Resorts International property in Las Vegas.
Since joining MGM Springfield, Dixon has overseen day-to-day operations of the $960 million resort-casino
Prior to MGM, Dixon - a Las Vegas native - worked in several capacities with Caesars Entertainment for near a decade and was an investment banker prior to that.
In a statement, MGM Springfield President and COO Michael Mathis said:
"We are incredibly proud of the work that Alex has accomplished for MGM Springfield. This is a wonderful opportunity for him and a bittersweet moment for us. Alex was instrumental in guiding us to grand opening and transitioning us from construction to operations. He is an amazing leader and skilled communicator. We wish him well, and look forward to seeing him prosper, especially in his hometown of Las Vegas."
