SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With MGM Springfield up and running, some of their corporate housing is no longer needed.
Because of that, they had a lot of extra furniture sitting around, so they decided to give it to families in need.
When Juan and Ruth and their teenage were forced out of Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria, they came here to Springfield and lived in a hotel for a year.
Now, they finally have their own apartment, but they didn't have a single thing to go inside of it.
Juan and Ruth have been in Springfield for over a year, but have only had a home of their own for a month, and, until recently, the apartment was completely empty.
Not anymore.
"I'm eternally grateful," said Ruth Santiago-Nieves. "We went from having nothing to having and everything, and it's very emotional."
Thanks to MGM Springfield not needing all of its corporate housing anymore, the furniture inside the apartments did not go to waste.
MGM offered it to the North Citizens Council to give to those hurricane-displaced families from Puerto Rico who are still finding housing in western Mass.
Juan and Ruth had just secured an apartment after a year of living in a hotel with their teenage son.
They had nothing, but the clothes on their backs, but were happy to have somewhere to call home.
"When we found out that MGM was donating furniture, they said make a list of what you need, and I did. It's all very emotional for me. It's like a dream."
She needed everything from a dining room table, to couches, cleaning products and clothing hangers.
Everything they needed to show up.
Now that they can finally enjoy Christmas in their own apartment, Ruth and Jaun tell Western Mass News it's a relief.
They can finally start to feel at home.
"Now that this is all real," continued Santiago-Nieves. "Everything is falling into place."
The family tells us just how grateful they are to have a full apartment and they thank the North Citizens Council and MGM for everything they have this year.
