SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield looking to fill dozens of jobs hired new employees on the spot Monday.
This comes after hundreds were laid off at the casino during the pandemic shutdown last year.
“I’ve come here a couple times, and I just love the atmosphere here,” newly hired cocktail server Shiann Jenkins said.
Jenkins is turning the tables from guest to employee.
"It’ll be a great experience to try this out,” Jenkins said.
Even with no cocktail serving experience, she was hired on the spot at Monday’s hiring event at MGM Springfield. Jennifer Russell, the regional director for talent acquisition said she never expected hundreds of people to pre-register.
“We’re just very excited with the turnout to see that so many people are looking for work and excited to join our team,” Russell said.
We asked the tough questions, like if MGM plans to bring back any of the employees that they were forced to lay off due to the pandemic.
“For this event specifically, these are new hires joining us today. We are looking to have them come on board with us for this hiring event,” Russell said.
Russell offered no comment on the layoffs and added that the focus was on the current event underway. Interviews and offers occurred on the spot for both part-time and full-time jobs.
“Different positions that we’re hiring for today include our food and beverage team, so servers, cocktail servers, restaurant hosts, bussers, and runners. We’re also looking for security officers and environmental services casino porters, and most importantly, cage cashiers to help us too,” Russell said.
Russell said that they have approximately 70 vacancies that they are looking to fill and with 300 people arriving at Monday’s hiring event that means about a third of them will be leaving Monday with a new job.
If you missed the hiring event but are interested in joining the MGM team, visit their website for details on how to apply.
