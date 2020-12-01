SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tree lighting ceremony at MGM Springfield was held Tuesday night and like many other things this holiday season, the festivities looked different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tree is officially lit, marking the start of the holiday season at MGM Springfield.
Unlike last year with a ceremony of more than 1,000 people out on the plaza, this year, there were only a handful of guests, all socially distanced.
This year’s ceremony featured Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, along with other first responders to thank them for their service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jose Delgado, director of government affairs for MGM Springfield, told Western Mass News that even though this year was different, they still wanted to do what they could to spread some holiday cheer.
“We tried to keep it under 25 people, but I think the message is still received we still want to wish everyone a happy holidays, especially for those folks who are at home who can’t go out and so we want to spread to that message,” Delgado noted.
Delgado said while things still look different inside MGM Springfield, he said they are grateful for the support of the community.
