SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across the country are finding ways to cut back on energy use, often known as going green.
This includes companies too, even the multi-billion dollar ones like MGM Springfield.
When you think MGM Springfield, you probably think about winnings, not savings, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Springfield's South End.
“We're the only mixed-use gaming resort anywhere in the world that is LEED platinum," said Jason Rosewell, Vice President of Facilities for MGM Springfield.
That means MGM Springfield is about as environmentally conscious as they can be about their energy use, based off a rating designed by the U.S. Green Building Council.
This year alone, more than 750 tons of waste material has made it to the landfill.
Since opening the last August, more than 320,000 pounds of organic material and some 700,000 pounds of recyclables.
You probably noticed walking around the grounds at MGM, there are no recycling bins, so how do they deal with tons and tons of all this waste? They sort it by hand.
Rosewell said they're not just going green when it comes to waste. They're also looking at conserving electricity in hotel rooms with occupancy sensors.
"If they sense no movement in the room, they believe the room is unoccupied and drops back to a setback temperature," Rosewell said.
Sensors aren't just in the rooms, but inside the parking garage too. There, you'll also find more than 50 plug-ins for your hybrid.
"[Parking levels] Two through six have car charging stations on them," Rosewell said.
Pretty soon, light poles on top of the garage will be gone to make way for a solar canopy, which is estimated to reduce the carbon footprint of MGM by the equivalent of about 410 electric tons of carbon dioxide each year.
"If you just put that in common terms, would be able to power 100 to 150 homes for an entire year," Rosewell explained.
Rosewell said the most difficult part will be to stay on top, and though their now platinum being and staying green is a constant, "We're always going to try and refine and look for ways to become more energy efficient. It's not you've got it and now, you're done."
