SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is hoping to find some new cooks.
The casino held its first-ever culinary hiring event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chandler Steakhouse. They're seeking all levels of chefs, including casual dining cooks, fine dining cooks, bakers, and master cooks.
MGM also boasts competitive wages and lots of benefits.
“We are willing to take in anyone who just has a great attitude and wants to come work…Can come be an opportunity that is part of the regrowth of Springfield that we've been promising the community for the past three years and not just that. Now, it’s rebuilding after COVID," said Chris Smigel, MGM Springfield's executive chef.
MGM will host another hiring fair for food and beverage team members on July 29 at TAP Sports Bar.
