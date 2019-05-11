SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy night on the MGM Springfield Plaza. and the fun is just getting started.
It's all part of 'MGM LIVE' presented by the Big E.
Tonight, Dokken and Last in Line were the first to take the stage on the plaza and several people came out to watch.
They are the first of twenty-four total performances that will be taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
There are about twelve to fifteen ticketed events, but there are other ones that are complimentary to those coming to the casino.
Several people that we spoke with tonight tell Western Mass News that it's great to have this option for entertainment in Springfield.
Talia Spera, Executive Director of Entertainment with MGM Springfield, says this paired with last night's boxing event held in the ballroom.
The casino is really hoping to provide new entertainment to guests.
"This is your first time to," Spera tells us. "Experience a really cool outdoor venue in the middle of downtown Springfield, and that's what we're excited to bring. It's just a really different experience. The old school standing room, and, as you can see, the venue is beautiful and the production is unlike any other in downtown Springfield."
The next concert won't be held until May 24.
That's when Trailer Trash will be taking the stage.
