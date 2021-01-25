SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 curfew was lifted effective Monday, which impacted most businesses across the state, including MGM Springfield.
But on the first night with no mandated curfew, the casino won't be open late.
MGM will resume their 24/7 schedule on Friday. Chair of the Casino Oversight Committee, Michael Fenton, said they are thrilled to see the state move in the right direction.
“It’s been really difficult for all industries and all people across the globe, United States, and Massachusetts is no exception,” Fenton said.
Governor Baker showed some leniency to most businesses across the state. For the first time in months, doors aren't forced to close at 9:30 p.m.
When it comes to MGM Casino, Fenton said starting on Friday operations will be 24/7 once again.
“With the reopening for the full 24 hours, we’ll see those revenues increase even more,” Fenton said.
Fenton said this is much needed because the casino industry was hard hit by the effects of the pandemic.
“A lot of what the industry is about is gathering with friends and family and having those types of entertainment opportunities,” Fenton explained.
With the COVID-19 curfew no longer in place, John Thomas, general managing partner of Max's Tavern said this is good news for the city of Springfield specifically.
“We’re back on the right track towards getting people out and about and not sitting at home,” Thomas said.
He said with MGM going back to normal hours, the more people coming to Springfield, the better it will be for nearby businesses.
“We’re going to bring more people down here, and that will bring more people to the [Basketball] Hall of Fame and in the restaurants will hopefully be back into a rhythm,” Thomas explained.
Fenton said MGM will be hiring back some employees. The capacity is still at 25 percent until at least February 8, and there are still limited table games and increased spacing between slot machines.
