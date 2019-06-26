SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite recent rounds of company layoffs on a national level, MGM Springfield is looking for a few good men and women to fill their ranks.
The spotlight today, however, is on women.
The Springfield casino highlighting several current female employees in some unconventional roles within the industry.
MGM is hoping to attract more women to fill some positions traditionally dominated by men.
Essie May and Amanda Antanya are a K9 security team at MGM Springfield.
"We patrol inside, outside, symphony hall, anything that MGM has its hands on we're there," Officer Antanya said.
Officer Antanya and Essie May are the only female K9 team on the property.
Janee Mays is the locksmith at the casino and is responsible for just about every single lock on property.
"I started at MGM Grand in Los Vegas in January of 1996. I love what I do, I like working with my hands, I love a good challenge," Mays explained.
She admits, she turns a lot of heads.
"I get, especially from woman, they are always like oh good, I see a woman with a drill that's great. And then the men, they want to help you. And you just say, no thank you I got it, I can handle it," Mays said.
MGM told Western Mass News, they're highlighting women working in previously male-dominated roles hoping to boost their ranks of female employees.
Officer Antanya advises other women looking for unconventional roles, to go for it.
"You have to want it, and you can do anything. I wasn't going to take no for an answer. When I found out about the job and I wanted it I was going to get it. And I made sure that I got it and I'm glad that I did," Officer Antanya explained.
MGM has several job fairs set up this summer.
