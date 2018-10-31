SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two months after it's grand opening, MGM Springfield said Wednesday that it still has a few positions available.
Hoping to attract qualified candidates, the casino is opening a brand new career center and offering new classes at its gaming school.
If you're looking for a job, MGM Springfield's human resources director Jason Randall said that they have about two dozen or so left that they hope to have filled by the holidays.
After the initial push of hiring 3,000 employees, MGM Springfield said that the resort is still looking to fill about two-dozen positions.
Those looking for a job can come to the casino's new career center, now located on property.
"Our department leaders are interviewing actively and looking to fill the roles as soon as they can," Randall explained.
Postings include everything from executive and sous chefs, to housekeeping and hair stylists, to director of slot operations and engineers.
Since opening in August, Randall told Western Mass News that, considering a big operation like this, their employee attrition rate has been somewhat surprising.
"The fact that we are a 24/7 operation, we have seen some attrition, but not near what was anticipated. That tells us we did a really good job in the community sharing what our positions are and preparing through work place development employees for the roles we offer," Randall added.
To be clear, Randall said that MGM has stringent employee standards. Along with the right qualifications, policies also include appearance, such as no offensive or facial tattoos and no hair color that doesn't appear natural.
"We do a lot of education during the interview process to ensure that candidates can meet our appearance standards, meet some of our policies, and really prepare themselves as to whether they want to join MGM as the employer as well," Randall noted.
Randall said that MGM offers other incentives including new on-site employee parking and what he said is a highly competitive benefits package.
Randall also noted that new classes will soon begin at the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute in Springfield. Most will be held on casino property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.