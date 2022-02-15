SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is looking to fill hundreds of open positions. The casino is hosting weekly hiring events on Tuesday afternoons in an effort to get their business fully back up and running again.
“As COVID restrictions again starting to be lifted, cases trending down, we are hoping to be able to start to open more amenities and activate more areas and in order to do that, we need to hire a fair amount of people,” said MGM Springfield Executive Chef Chris Smigel.
The casino is looking to fill about 200 open positions across the property in an effort to fully reopen all their amenities seven days a week. Jason Randall, director of human resources at MGM Springfield, told Western Mass News that the sooner these spots are filled, the sooner guests can enjoy the full experience once again.
“We are really looking for as soon as possible. Our guests are asking for it. They want more options here on property and we want to be able to offer that, so we need to have the right amount of staff to service them appropriately and get the venues reopen,” Randall explained.
In order to get the casino fully staffed again, MGM Springfield is offering new hiring incentives including hourly wage increases, up to $2,500 in retention bonuses, free college tuition opportunities, and health benefits.
“Our retention bonus is based on position and the type of position that someone is going for...$2,500 for the culinary is the largest offering that we have, but our retention bonus can be anywhere from $1,500 up,” Randall added.
The casino's first urgent hiring event focuses on the culinary and hospitality departments. Back in August, MGM hosted a similar event successfully adding six cooks to their kitchen, but Smigel said they are still looking for dozens more ranging in experience.
“We need more. We are a big operation and our hours are limited right now and in order for us to make things more available to our guests food and beverage standard, we need more bodies,” Smigel noted.
If cooking may not be the right job for you, Randall said, “We are going to be doing an on-the-spot hiring event on March 3…variety of different departments that have additional hiring needs as well.”
The in-person hiring series will continue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday in the lobby of the MGM Springfield hotel.
