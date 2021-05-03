SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is planning to bring back their summer concert series beginning this June, a glimmer of hope for those waiting for more normalcy as the end of the pandemic gets closer in sight.
People are thrilled to see events being planned in Springfield again and are hoping this makes the city feel more alive.
“I’m really excited. I think that it’s time for us to get back to normal as best we can,” Springfield resident Jesse Bennefield said.
In a meeting on Monday afternoon, MGM Springfield officials announced their plans to bring concerts back to Springfield.
“We’re not sure exactly the kick-off day, but we’re planning to start a concert series sometime in June that will be reoccurring on a regular basis, ideally a weekly basis,” MGM Vice President and Legal Counsel Seth Stratton said.
The plans for the MGM summer concert series come after Governor Charlie Baker outlined the final elements of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan making the end of the pandemic closer in sight.
“We feel comfortable that will have more folks be able to attend those than we anticipated it went from 150 to 250 for outdoor gatherings,” Stratton said.
The news already had the city buzzing with excitement.
“I can’t see how it would be a bad thing the vaccine is out. I assume they will have mask-wearing in place. I’m ready for it,” Bennefield said.
“I think bringing back summer concerts is a great idea. I think being outdoors right now is great for anyone since we’ve been locked inside for the last year so, I think everyone should be excited about having more things to do,” Springfield resident Kenli Smith said.
While some said these plans are a sign of hope for a more normal summer, it’s also exciting to know the city as a whole will look more alive.
“Getting everything back running again and people shopping or going out to eat or getting drinks and things like that just trying to get back into the norm I know it’s hard for people,” Smith said.
MGM officials said logistics are still being ironed out, but they hope the summer concert series drives people back into the city and local businesses.
“The goal of that will be to build excitement about coming downtown being downtown having something to do outside in a safe environment,” Stratton said.
A goal city residents plan on fulfilling.
“I think we should all do our part in going out and supporting especially MGM,” Bennefield said.
As of now, no entertainers have been booked, but MGM officials said they are aiming to start the concert series in June as they continue to plan for what the series will look like and what COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.