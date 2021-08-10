SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield awarded $15,000 each to four non-profit local community partners on Tuesday, each of whom provide education and workforce development for residents who need it most.
The four organizations awarded were Link to Libraries, Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, and the YWCA of Western Massachusetts.
Vinny Borello of the Springfield Boys and Girls club explained how this grant will help them in months to come.
"In comes MGM with their financial help and now, we have 37 kids in the program this summer and it's not just a summer program. We're looking at the school year to extend this because of this funding and we're giving these kids everything they need for the work force," Borello explained.
The funding was made possible through fundraisers by MGM Springfield employees and money awarded through corporate grants.
