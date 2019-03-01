SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield has issued its quarterly report, presenting it to the Mass Gaming Commission.
It details their progress on future plans at the resort-style casino, as well as their spending at the tail-end of last year, but they also looked ahead.
MGM Springfield also gave an update on when Wahlburgers will be coming to Springfield, saying they're finalizing a lease and hope to open on New Year's Day.
Quite the way to ring in 2020, a big burger and maybe Mark Wahlburg will be here for that.
The Commission also unanimously approved a thirty-day extension for the casino if they're going to be involved in development plans for an off-site housing project at 31 Elm Street.
The city of Springfield actually made the request to the Commission since it's city-owned property that would be developed.
