SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is working to ensure the safety of their patrons and continuing to increase their sanitation methods as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow.
According to casino officials, MGM Springfield has "significantly elevated" their cleaning protocols, increased the frequency of their disinfecting procedures, implemented additional hand sanitizer stations in high traffic areas, placed additional signage through the resort, and is reinforcing CDC guidelines regarding hand washing.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, MGM Springfield adds:
"We are diligently monitoring communications from state and federal agencies to ensure we incorporate all appropriate public health measures.”
