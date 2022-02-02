SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is reopening some attractions as coronavirus cases continue to decline. One of them is Top Golf and they invited first responders from AMR to be first in line.
“I've actually never played golf before, so I will give it a swing,” said AMR EMT William Borcy.
Top Golf at MGM Springfield hosted a private event on Wednesday for folks who work at AMR, so they can get a hole-in-one after working hard through the pandemic.
“My only experience with golf is working as a greenskeeper on a golf course a couple of years ago, so I've only seen swings. I've never done them,” Borcy explained.
Top Golf reopened for business for the first time since the pandemic shut everything down. It’s a welcome diversion for first responders at AMR who have been working endless hours during the spread of COVID-19.
“People are not expecting it, so to be able to offer this as a pop-up fashion is very exciting,” said AMR Regional Director Patrick Pickering.
MGM Springfield is also planning to reopen other attractions. MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley brought us up-to-date on Wednesday.
“Well, it's so exciting to be bringing amenities back after a few years. We've got a bunch of different things actually that are going to be reopening in the next few months in addition to an amazing gaming floor, amazing restaurants, bars and lounges, but this space, Top Golf will be opening for group reservations. We're going to be reopening our bowling center in the back of TAP Sports Bar,” Kelley noted.
As for sports betting, it seems like it won’t happen in 2022, but Kelley said the special section ready for when sports gambling is legal won't go to waste in the meantime.
“It's a great place to watch the game. I watched the NFL playoffs there. We've got the Super Bowl coming up, so we invite everyone to come out. It's an amazing viewing experience, really fun place to be,” Kelley noted.
