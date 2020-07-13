SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a big day for MGM Springfield as the casino has reopened to the general public.
The resort-casino reopened Monday for the first time in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doors opened to the public at 10 a.m. today.
As we mentioned last week, masks are required and all of the guests we've seen going inside this morning all had a mask in hand or already on.
There are a host of other protocols in place as well, including plexiglass at gaming tables and socially distant slot machines.
Over the weekend, the invite-only events provided a test run for the employees. 200 people were allowed in on Friday, 500 people were allowed on Saturday, and 1,000 people were allowed on Sunday.
MGM employees said they are excited to see guests again.
“You know it’s been a long time coming. We really, especially our regulars. we’re looking forward to seeing everybody, seeing all of our regular faces again and getting back into a new routine,” said Cindy Olivo, assistant manager of South End Market at MGM Springfield.
Starting tonight on Western Mass News at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we will have a closer look at some of the restaurants and how they are preparing to serve customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.