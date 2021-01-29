SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Friday, MGM Springfield is back open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The move comes after Governor Charlie Baker relaxed some of his COVID-19 restrictions and lifted the statewide curfew.
Per state guidelines, casino capacity will remain at 25 percent.
“MGM Springfield returns to 24 hour operations today and it feels like a step toward a level of normalcy. We appreciate everyone having done their part to slow the rise in COVID-19 cases, and we will continue to be vigilant with our health and safety protocols," said Chris Kelley, president of the northeast group for MGM Resorts International.
Casino officials said that additional amenities, including the hotel and Tap Sports Bar, will reopen in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.