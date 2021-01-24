SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield will be returning to 24-hour operations starting this Friday, January 29, casino officials say.
This latest development is due to Governor Charlie Baker announcing this past Thursday that he will be lifting the 9:30 p.m. curfew on Monday that was imposed back in November.
The curfew was originally implemented before the holiday season due to a major spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
But due to a recent drop in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates, those restrictions will be lifted.
Casino officials told Western Western Mass News that per state guidelines, MGM Springfield's capacity will remain at 25 percent.
She also said additional amenities will reopen shortly. One of the amenities that had to close due to restrictions was the casino's popular sports bar, TAP Sports Bar, but it is unknown, at this time, if it will reopen soon.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we'll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
