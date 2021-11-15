SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released its revenue report for the month of October on Monday.
MGM Springfield bounced back from a lower-than-normal September.
The resort-casino reported more than $21.4 million in gaming revenue. That's up more than $2 million from the prior month.
Of that, they paid more than $5.3 million in taxes to the state.
To date, the gaming commission said it has collected about $921-million in taxes since the opening of the state's three casinos.
