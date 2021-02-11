SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is moving forward with plans to reopen more areas of the resort-casino.
MGM announced Thursday that Tap Sports Bar, as well as the resort's hotel will be reopening on Friday, March 5.
They said Tap will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
The hotel will reopen in a limited capacity to invited casino guests for the immediate future.
All guests and employees at MGM Springfield are required to wear masks everywhere on the property.
