SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Springfield.
Western Mass News has learned from sources with direct knowledge of the situation that MGM Springfield will reopen on Monday, July 13.
We're told the casino will be opening at a reduced capacity, with limited restaurants and other amenities, however, it's the first step for the resort to get back to a sense of normalcy.
Governor Charlie Baker approved the reopening of casinos as of Monday, July 6.
Western mass news will provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.
