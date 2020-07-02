SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield announced it will reopen on Monday, July 13. This comes after the casino shut its doors back in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Mass News was told the casino will be opening at a reduced capacity, with limited restaurants and other amenities, however, it's the first step for the resort to get back to a sense of normalcy.
Governor Charlie Baker approved the reopening of casinos as of Monday, July 6.
“I can’t wait till it opens. I do want to go there," said Chicopee resident Eddie Camacho.
That was the reaction some had after hearing the news, but there will be precautions when you go inside.
Some slot machines will be disabled to keep players six feet apart and poker, roulette, and craps won’t be available right away.
"I think it’s a good idea. That way people can enjoy themselves, have a good time," Camacho said.
With more foot traffic coming to MGM, it could bring more business to downtown Springfield.
“But now with the MGM it will bring more people in the city. Hopefully they will venture outside the MGM property. Come and see me and other restaurants that are in the city," said the owner of Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill, Nadim Kashouh.
As part of the resort’s reopening plan, MGM employees and guests are required to wear masks in public areas. One casino goer told Western Mass News the precautions are not hard to do.
“Stay six feet apart from each other. Keep y’all masks and stuff. Its simple, its not that hard," said Holyoke resident Nathaniel Saz.
Per gaming commission guidelines, the casino will open at 25 percent capacity. MGM Springfield said their hotel will not be open yet and they will have limited restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.