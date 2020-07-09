SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News took an exclusive first look at the new COVID-19 safety protocols inside MGM Springfield this morning.
The casino floor is full of social distancing signs, hand-washing stations, and Plexiglas stations to safely welcome guests back inside MGM Springfield.
MGM Springfield is just days away from welcoming guests back inside after coronavirus restrictions closed their doors for months.
“I think we’re all focused on reopening the right way which means building trust with our guests and with our team members partnering with our regulators, and I think we’ve done a wonderful job of that here,” said MGM Springfield’s President Chris Kelley.
Western Mass News took the first exclusive look inside the casino on Thursday, to see what guests can expect when they walk back in the doors.
There are handwashing stations, sanitizing sprays that can disinfect 3,000 square feet in minutes, plexiglass, and around 200 socially distanced slot machines up and running.
Poker, roulette, and craps will not be allowed, face coverings need to be worn, customers should not walk the floor with drinks, and restaurants are under a reduced capacity.
Kelley told Western Mass News they are grateful to be able to reopen and expect guests to follow the new protocols, and non-compliance will not be tolerated.
“If we have an issue with non-compliance, that guest will be asked to leave the property,” Kelley explained.
He said while the hotel will remain closed, public safety is their top priority.
“Today’s focus is on people and not profits and in the days ahead, will take a look at it and take a look at the signs and then make any future decisions using those guidelines,” Kelley said.
Officials told Western Mass News that over 680 employees will be welcomed back as part of the company’s phased approach.
“Many of our food and beverage team members have returned. Security and surveillance have already been on. Table games and some of our casino team members are coming back, and then of course support from a general and administration perspective,” said MGM Springfield’s Vice President of Human Resources Marikate Murren.
Murren told us her team members are ready to face this new normal.
“It has been different, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with our team members and hearing what they’ve been going through,” she said. “What you see most different right is with masks, and we’re talking with masks. So they are excited to be back, they’re excited to meet and welcome our guests.”
